Advertisement

Deputy interrupts church burglary early Sunday north of Topeka

A Shawnee County sheriff's deputy interrupted a burglary early Monday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 4525 N.W. Button Road, authorities said.
A Shawnee County sheriff's deputy interrupted a burglary early Monday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 4525 N.W. Button Road, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alert Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy is being credited with interrupting a church burglary early Monday just northwest of Topeka.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Hill United Metodist Church, 4525 N.W. Button Road. The location is at the southwest corner of N.W. 46th and Button Road.

A deputy who was on patrol in the vicinity noticed suspicious activity at the church. As the deputy neared the church, he saw several individuals running from the building.

Authorities said it appeared the individuals had gained entry into the church building. However, it wasn’t immediately known whether anything had been taken or if there was any damage to the property.

Additional units were called to the scene. There were no reports of anyone being taken into custody.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 5AM

Updated: 54 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM

Forecast

Monday forecast: Slight chance of storms, severe weather possible

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
An unsettled weather pattern with several chances for storms this week

Sports

Amidst cancellation rumors, College Athletes unite saying #WeWantToPlay

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple college athletes are uniting saying they want to play in the upcoming 2020 fall sports season. This comes after multiple reports indicate that Power 5 conference schools are considering a cancellation of fall sports.

Forecast

Sunday night forecast: Severe Storms Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Heat advisory for all of northeast KS this afternoon with heat indices 105-110

Latest News

Local

Rain doesn’t dampen the love of quarter midget racing for one family of enthusiasts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Track cleaners and leaf blowers briefly replaced the sights of cars on the track of Topeka’s Quarter Midget Association (QMA) racetrack Sunday.

News

Missouri authorities work to capture 2 escaped chimpanzees

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Authorities were working Sunday to recapture two chimpanzees that escaped from a sanctuary in eastern Missouri.

Sports

REPORTS: Power 5 conferences might be canceling fall sports

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
A Sports Illustrated article says that Power 5 conference schools are considering postponing fall sports until 2021. The article indicates multiple sources have communicated with Sports Illustrated.

News

Aldersgate Village has several residents, staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Everyone who tested positive has been moved to a special isolation unit. Aldersgate says the cases were found in a specific part of the facility.

Forecast

Sunday forecast: Morning storms, afternoon heat

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heat advisory for all of northeast KS this afternoon with heat indices 105-110

News

Kansas Policy Institute article says KDHE secretary presented misleading COVID-19 graphs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Grant Stephens
The data itself is not in question, rather the institute takes issue with the way it was presented.