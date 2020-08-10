Deputy interrupts church burglary early Sunday north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alert Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy is being credited with interrupting a church burglary early Monday just northwest of Topeka.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Hill United Metodist Church, 4525 N.W. Button Road. The location is at the southwest corner of N.W. 46th and Button Road.

A deputy who was on patrol in the vicinity noticed suspicious activity at the church. As the deputy neared the church, he saw several individuals running from the building.

Authorities said it appeared the individuals had gained entry into the church building. However, it wasn’t immediately known whether anything had been taken or if there was any damage to the property.

Additional units were called to the scene. There were no reports of anyone being taken into custody.

