Amidst cancellation rumors, College Athletes unite saying #WeWantToPlay

(WRDW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple college athletes are uniting saying they want to play in the upcoming 2020 fall sports season. This comes after multiple reports indicate that Power 5 conference schools are considering a cancellation of fall sports.

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeted out a statement saying “We all want to play football this season.”

The statement, being shared by multiple athletes, are listing a number of changes to be implemented. First, they want to “establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college-athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.”

The statement also wanted players to have the opportunity to opt out and schools to “respect their decision.” The statement asks colleges to guarantee eligibility for a player whether he or she choses to play the season or not.

College athletes say their ultimate goal is to create a “College Football Players Association.”

