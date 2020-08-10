225 new full-time jobs coming with Tony’s Pizza production facility expansion in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a news conference from Salina Monday, Schwan’s announced its commitment to expand its Tony’s Pizza Production facility. The expansion will protect existing jobs and add 225 new full-time jobs, the governor said.

The company announced a 400,000 square foot expansion to Tony’s plant, an expansion that creates the 225 jobs and secures the longterm future of more than 1,000 current employees at the facility.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran were among those in Salina for Monday’s announcement. Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock said the expansion ensures that, in the midst of COVID-19, the town will continue to grow economically. He said the expansion at Tony’s is the largest investment in Saline County since 1965, and that several other states tried to land this project.

In addition to local and federal assistance, Kelly said Schwan’sworked closely with the Kansas Department of Commerce to make the expansion possible.

“I’m so grateful to Schwan’s for this incredible investment, which signals the trust they have in our state as a strong central location for their business,” Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Kansas is continuing to prove that our persistence and dedication to economic development during this pandemic has been well worth it. We are driving full steam into this new normal, and want to show everyone else what Schwan’s has proven they already know: Kansas is an extraordinary and strategic place to do business.”

Schwan’s said the construction will tame about 900,000 manhours to complete, work that should be finished by 2022. The facility will produce 138 million frozen pizzas per year.

“Our state is a leader in production and food processing,” Kelly said. “If you want food to arrive faster and fresher, Kansas is the perfect place to put down roots, in the center of the country, in the center of the continent.”

