Topeka woman arrested on felony drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is in custody with multiple charges after a traffic stop in Topeka.

Before 2:30 AM, a Jackson County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 GMC Yukon near 118th and US Hwy 75, and the driver, Amber Dawn Gillaspie, 31, of Topeka was taken into custody.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Gillaspie was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is now facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

