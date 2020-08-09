Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested on felony drug charges following traffic stop

Amber Dawn Gillaspie, 31 was arrested in Topeka with charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
Amber Dawn Gillaspie, 31 was arrested in Topeka with charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is in custody with multiple charges after a traffic stop in Topeka.

Before 2:30 AM, a Jackson County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 GMC Yukon near 118th and US Hwy 75, and the driver, Amber Dawn Gillaspie, 31, of Topeka was taken into custody.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Gillaspie was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is now facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday forecast: Morning storms, afternoon heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Heat advisory for all of northeast KS this afternoon with heat indices 105-110

News

Kansas Policy Institute article says KDHE secretary presented misleading COVID-19 graphs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The data itself is not in question, rather the institute takes issue with the way it was presented.

News

Kansas Policy Institute article says KDHE secretary presented misleading COVID-19 graphs

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kansas Policy Institute article says KDHE secretary presented misleading COVID-19 graphs

Sports

“Your family can’t benefit off of you if you’re dead” KSU’s Alexander opts out

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State senior defensive back Jonathan Alexander has opted out for the upcoming 2020 football season. He decided the risk was too dangerous for both his health and his loved one's health.

Latest News

News

Crusin’ the Capitol brings car enthusiast to Topeka

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Crusin’ The Capitol brought together hundreds of automobiles from around Northeast Kansas.

News

Crusin’ the Capitol brings car enthusiast to Topeka

Updated: 13 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Rossville families received free clothes for upcoming school year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A Rossville family is helping out those who need clothes for school and a grieving family at the community center.

News

Rossville Free Clothes Giveaway

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Shafstall family held a free clothes giveaway for the school year. They also asked for donations for a family whose daughter passed away.

Forecast

Breezy & hot Sunday, stray shower possible

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index near 105 degrees Sunday.

News

One person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
One person has walked into a Topeka hospital with a gunshot wound.