Sunday forecast: Morning storms, afternoon heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered showers/storms that developed overnight will continue to weaken through the morning. While severe weather is not expected some of the stronger storms could produce some brief gusty winds and small hail however the main hazards are lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

After the morning storms, afternoon sun will heat the temperatures up quickly with heat indices that could range anywhere from 100-110. The good news is today will be our hottest day of the week with temperatures cooling down starting tomorrow behind a cold front with much of the work week in the mid-upper 80s.

Speaking of the work week there are several chances for storms however there isn’t one particular day it’s going to be a washout. While storms from overnight may linger into the morning hours on some days and storms may redevelop in the afternoon, most of the daytime hours will be dry. Confidence is low on how long any storms will last and where the rain will develop if there is any development late in the afternoon. We’ll have to be taking this weather pattern on a day by day basis.

Today: Showers/storms will continue to diminish through the morning with decreasing clouds. With mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon, highs will heat up in the mid to even upper 90s (similar to yesterday). Heat indices could range anywhere from 100-110. Winds S 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of showers/storms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Leftover showers/storms in the morning will diminish through mid-morning with another round of storms late in the afternoon. It is worth noting there does remain some slight differences in the models on the timing of storms which could affect if you need to cancel outdoor plans but it could also affect how much severe weather will occur late in the day. Clouds could also factor into the severe weather threat and how warm it’ll get. Will go with upper 80s-low 90s for most spots. Winds S/E 5-10 mph.

With scattered showers/storms Monday night most of the activity will be gone by sunrise Tuesday leading to a mainly dry day with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the week will bring more rounds of showers/storms and while it would be easy to put in a storm chance almost everyday and every night in the 8 day will keep the chances limited to where the confidence is slightly higher but the forecast will be adjusted as needed and/or be more detailed like who has the best chance for rain and what if any severe weather will occur.

Taking Action:

Rain this morning does diminish between 9-11am leading to a dry, sunny and hot afternoon. Stay safe on both accounts (from lightning and heat). With all the storm chances in the 8 day stay updated each day, there isn’t one particular day where it’s going to be a washout. This means you don’t need to cancel any outdoor plans just yet (unless it’s before 10am then you’ll want to check the radar before heading out).

Hail/wind threat with storms Monday and Monday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

