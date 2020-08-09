Advertisement

REPORTS: Power 5 conferences might be canceling fall sports

(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sports Illustrated article says that Power 5 conference schools are considering postponing fall sports until 2021. The article indicates multiple sources have communicated with Sports Illustrated.

The Power 5 conferences are made up of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Kansas and Kansas State reside in the Big 12 Conference.

An unnamed conference commissioner said to Sports Illustrated that the college sports landscape has “gotten to a critical stage” in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another unnamed source said to be of high stature prophesied that fall sports will be postponed in all conferences by the end of the week.

The Big 10 conference is said to be quickly approaching a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season.

League presidents from the Pac-12 and the Big 12 are said to be meeting on a conference call on Tuesday with a formal vote on postponement expected to arise.

Already, the Mid-American Conference has postponed it’s college football season.

