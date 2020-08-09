Crusin’ the Capitol brings car enthusiast to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crusin’ The Capitol brought together hundreds of automobiles from around Northeast Kansas.

“We’ve been doing this since 2013, it’s a great event it brings a lot of people down town and we’re seeing all types of cars, motorcycles you name it.”

For a twenty dollar registration fee, car enthusiasts could show off their rides right next to the state house.

“It’s a Canadian car, I bought it from a person in Ottawa Canada. I had it repainted, it has about 80,000 Kilometres on it. It’s an automatic, I’ve had it repainted and I’ve done a lot of work too it and it’s been lot of fun.” said an attendee, Kevin Welp.

After a summer filled with cancelled events, Vince Frye with Downtown Topeka, says it’s nice to see one of their signature events able to go through.

“It’s great to have an event, you know we’ve had so many of our events cancelled a lot of our big concert series draws hundreds of people and we just cant do that, but there is enough area here to distance and people are wearing masks and the county health officials said that we could have one so we were really excited we were able to have one.”

While some of Crusin’ The Capitols regular events such as the outdoor concert had to be cancelled, the passion for vehicles was still as great as ever.

“Its amazing the pride that people take in their cars and they love to show them off so we’re glad that we have an event that they can come do that.”

