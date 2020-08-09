Aldersgate Village has several residents, staff test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees at Aldersgate Village confirmed that the retirement community has had 11 residents and five staff members test positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, the community was told an employee tested positive for COVID-19. After testing the people who had come into contact with that person, Aldersgate found out Sunday morning there were several more positive cases.

Everyone who tested positive has been moved to a special isolation unit. Aldersgate says the cases were found in a specific part of the facility.

The people who tested positive are showing minimal symptoms. Some are running a low-grade fever, and others are asymptomatic.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working with Aldersgate Village to do more testing on all residents and staff.

The additional testing should be completed by Tuesday. All families directly impacted by the positive results have already been tested.

