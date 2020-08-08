Advertisement

Topeka Police are investigating an accident that left driver with life threatening injuries

(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department are investigating a car accident that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 2800 block SW Gage Boulevard around two Saturday morning.

TPD says when the officers arrived on the scene, they found only one person in the car accident which was the driver.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Topeka Police says this is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call crime stoppers at (785)-234-0007.

