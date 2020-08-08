Advertisement

Topeka First United Methodist Church holds a “back-to-school” drive by

Topeka First United Methodist Church Back to School Drive By
Topeka First United Methodist Church Back to School Drive By(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka First United Methodist Church celebrated teachers, students, and parents in a unique way on Saturday.

The church held a “back-to-school” drive-up blessing for teachers, students, and parents to get their picture taken.

After parents drove up to a parking spot, church members took one family in at a time to take a photo with a sign of their school grade.

Then they were given a bag of treats to take home.

The church says despite the pandemic, they wanted to make sure they were honored in some way.

”With such a wild school year, we wanted to celebrate what kids, parents, and teachers are going to do this year, and so we are just celebrating them and we wanted to make sure they know that we are rooting for them,” Director of Children’s Discipleship of the church, Alison Brewer said.

The church says they celebrate teachers, students, and parents every year as they return back to school.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

American Legion Post 400 align flags near Wanamaker

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Members of a local american legion waved the red, white and blue flags on Wanamaker on Saturday morning.

News

New edition of disability language guideline published by KU research center

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A research center at the University of Kansas has published a new edition of disability language guidelines.

News

New director for KU Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity named

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has named a new director for its Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.

News

Great Plains loses 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A World Wildlife Fund report shows that the Great Plains has lost 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat.

Latest News

News

Kansans look to relocate

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An unclutterer survey found about 30% of Kansans are looking to relocate after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Study shows Kansans racking up sleep debt during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study from Ocere.com shows that Kansans are racking up 24 hours of sleep debt pure week since COVID-19 lockdowns began.

Forecast

Hot, breezy & humid this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index from 105 to 110 degrees today.

Local

Topeka Police are investigating accident that left driver with life threatening injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
The Topeka Police Department are investigating a car accident that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

News

Stormont Vail entrances equipped with new temperature-scanning tech

Updated: 13 hours ago
Stormont Vail entrances equipped with new temperature-scanning tech

News

Stormont Vail entrances equipped with new temperature-scanning tech

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
ew technology unveiled at Stormont Vail is taking the temperature checking process down from a few minutes - to a few seconds.