Topeka First United Methodist Church holds a “back-to-school” drive by

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka First United Methodist Church celebrated teachers, students, and parents in a unique way on Saturday.

The church held a “back-to-school” drive-up blessing for teachers, students, and parents to get their picture taken.

After parents drove up to a parking spot, church members took one family in at a time to take a photo with a sign of their school grade.

Then they were given a bag of treats to take home.

The church says despite the pandemic, they wanted to make sure they were honored in some way.

”With such a wild school year, we wanted to celebrate what kids, parents, and teachers are going to do this year, and so we are just celebrating them and we wanted to make sure they know that we are rooting for them,” Director of Children’s Discipleship of the church, Alison Brewer said.

The church says they celebrate teachers, students, and parents every year as they return back to school.

