Stormont Vail entrances equipped with new temperature-scanning tech

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New technology unveiled at Stormont Vail is taking the temperature checking process down from a few minutes - to a few seconds.

The hospital is using a special system which simultaneously scans the temperature of up to 20 employees to keep the coronavirus in check.

Stormont Vail rolled out the new tech this week. Sarah Elsen, the hospital’s director of volunteers and screening says they’ve installed the systems at the four main entrances of the hospital.

They’ll be staffed during peak shift change hours of 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

It prevents bottle-necking and saves time. Handheld checkers will stay at the entrances of Stormont Vail for visitors, but employees whose names and faces are logged in the system will get the fast-pass.

The system is a step above most state guidelines - and an improvement from the hospital’s previous process relying on employees to check themselves at home.

“It is safer for our patients, our visitors, and our employees,” Elsen said.

“So really before they get to their work station we’re making sure that they’re staying healthy.”

Elsen says right now it’s only being used by employees, but could be used by visitors in the future.

