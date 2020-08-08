Rossville families received free clothes for upcoming school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Rossville family is helping out those who need clothes for school and a grieving family at the community center.

“Started thinking, people are losing hours at work, school getting ready to start, a lot of people don’t have the money to go buy their kids new school clothes. So, we decided to make the best of a bad situation,” said Chad Shafstall, an organizer of the event.

People were welcomed to take as many donated clothes for their kids for school.

"I've got donations from Maple Hill, Holton, Silver Lake, you name it. We've got people going on family vacation and they know about us and brought stuff from Arkansas, Texas. Word of mouth. I put the video out about just two days ago and theirs 6,400 people look at the video."

People were also asked to buy soda, baked goods and enter into a raffle to raise money for a local family whose 7-year-old daughter passed away last week.

“A week ago, people in our community lost a daughter lost their daughter and were just trying to help them out with travel expenditures, medical expenses that come along the way,” said Chad Shafstall.

“What we have was given to us so we’re giving it back to those that might need a little bit of help before school gets started again and while they’re here, they drop off a few dollars to help out our family in need here we’d highly appreciate it.”

The drive at the giveaway at the community center has grown since it began.

“We started with a food drive for the women in crisis center and then it became people started donating clothes and it just went on from there,” said Karla Shafstall, an organizer for the event.

It can be stressful to set up a donation station, but helping is what it’s all about. “Sometimes, yes. This morning about 6 am, yes. This afternoon about 6 pm, no it’ll be fine,” said Chad Shafstall. “Everybody’s kind of gathering arms around. There’s no politics, no religion, no anything right now other than just people coming together.”

The event left many with clothes for their kids and money for a needing family.

"Everybody's happy, there's not a bad mood here and it's all for the right reasons."

They also get a lot of donations for a friendly competition, usually reserved for the football field, between Rossville and Silver Lake. Shafstall called it the “Can Good War on 24” and they have their organization, LOM, named after the song, “Lean on Me.”

