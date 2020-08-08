Advertisement

Reticulated giraffe born at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo

The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City celebrates the birth of a reticulated giraffe calf.
The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City celebrates the birth of a reticulated giraffe calf.(Lee Richardson Zoo)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City on Friday announced the birth of a yet-to-be-named reticulated giraffe calf. The baby is the second for mom, Cleo, age 7, and dad, Juani, age 11.

The zoo said Juani “looked on anxiously” during the birthing process and that the calf stood up after 50 minutes after being born. Animal care and veterinary staff will do a well-baby check Saturday.

“Mom and baby are doing just fine so far,” Lee Richardson Zoo Animal Care Manager Pablo Holguin said.

The zoo said the calf was born in the indoor quarters and mom and baby will stay inside for a few days for some bonding time. Next week, the zoo said Juani will select the calf’s name and “will remain separated from the mother and baby until the newborn is a bit older and steadier on its feet.”

The Lee Richardson Zoo said the baby giraffe’s birth is the result of a breeding recommendation from the Giraffe Species Survival Plan Program, “which coordinates population management for the species within member institutions of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and works to enhance conservation of the species in the wild.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K-State students named Cargill Global Scholars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University students have been named Cargill Global Scholars.

News

Hyundai Sonata fastest-selling new car in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The latest iSeeCars study shows that Hyundai Sonatas are currently the fastest-selling new cars in Topeka.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of the pandemic.

News

Kansas unemployment ranks 40 in quickest recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A WalletHub study shows that Kansas unemployment comes in 40th when it comes to recovery for the week of July 27.

News

New edition of disability language guideline published by KU research center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A research center at the University of Kansas has published a new edition of disability language guidelines.

Latest News

News

New director for KU Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity named

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has named a new director for its Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.

News

Great Plains loses 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A World Wildlife Fund report shows that the Great Plains has lost 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat.

News

Kansans look to relocate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An unclutterer survey found about 30% of Kansans are looking to relocate after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Study shows Kansans racking up sleep debt during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study from Ocere.com shows that Kansans are racking up 24 hours of sleep debt pure week since COVID-19 lockdowns began.

Forecast

Hot, breezy & humid this weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index from 105 to 110 degrees today.

News

NBC World Series celebrates 100 years since creation of Negro Leagues

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Braxton Jones
To celebrate 100 years since the creation of the Negro Leagues, players in Friday night’s game between the Liberal Bee Jays and the Houston Express wore jerseys to commemorate two historic teams: the Homestead (Pa.) Grays and the Kansas City Monarchs.