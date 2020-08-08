One person walks into hospital with gunshot wound
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has walked into a Topeka hospital with a gunshot wound.
The City of Topeka Watch Commander says one person checked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Officials say the patient’s injuries are non-life-threatening and the victim is uncooperative with investigators.
This is an ongoing investigation.
