One person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has walked into a Topeka hospital with a gunshot wound.

The City of Topeka Watch Commander says one person checked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Officials say the patient’s injuries are non-life-threatening and the victim is uncooperative with investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation.

