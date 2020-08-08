Advertisement

New edition of disability language guideline published by KU research center

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A research center at the University of Kansas has published a new edition of disability language guidelines.

The University of Kansas says the Research Training Center on Independent Living, which is in the Life Span Institute, celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by publishing the ninth edition of Guidelines: How to Write about People with Disabilities.

KU says acknowledging the language used to discuss disability shapes perceptions of people with disabilities, it says the guidelines summarize key concepts in the disability community and recommends objective, respectful terminology to use when writing about disability.

According to KU, the recommendations were reviewed and endorsed by national organizations serving people with disabilities.

KU says that new to the latest edition of the publication is a discussion of a recent shift in some communities from a preference for person-first language to a preference for identity language. It says person-first language puts the person first in a sentence, emphasizing their basic humanity before stating an objective fact, like saying “people with autism.” It says identity language expresses disability pride with direct statements such as “I am autistic.”

“Language evolves, and the guidelines document evolution in disability language, noting terms that are rejected because they are stigmatizing and others that are preferred because they are factual and promote dignity,” said Jean Hall, director of RTC/IL.

According to KU, the first edition of the guidelines were published in 1984 and since then, RTC/IL has distributed over a million copies, and recommendations from the guidelines have been adopted by the Associated Press Stylebook, the Publication Manual of the American Psychological Association, the American Association for the Advancement of science and other professional organizations.

KU says the guidelines are available for download here.

