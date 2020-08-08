Advertisement

NBC World Series celebrates 100 years since creation of Negro Leagues

By Braxton Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the NBC World Series continues celebrating more than 80 years of baseball in Wichita, Friday night, the tournament paid homes to a league that forever changed the game.

To celebrate 100 years since the creation of the Negro Leagues, players in Friday night’s game between the Liberal Bee Jays and the Houston Express wore jerseys to commemorate two historic teams: the Homestead (Pa.) Grays and the Kansas City Monarchs. Both were staples of the Negro Leagues, even competing in the 1942 Negro League World Series in which the Monarchs swept the Grays in four games.

Each jersey worn Friday night was auctioned off for charity at the end of the game featuring Liberal and Houston. Players said the tribute was a unique take on a tournament they’re playing to win. They said they were proud to wear the uniforms commemorating the historic teams that helped pave the way for equality in American sports.

The NBC World Series continues through the weekend with the championship game set for 6 p.m. Monday (Aug. 10) at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium.

