Advertisement

MIAA awaits fall sports decision

(KSNB)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA is considering its options for the fall season after NCAA Division II canceled fall championships this week.

“Like last winter and spring, our hearts break again for MIAA student-athletes and coaches who will not have an opportunity this fall to compete for NCAA national championships,” MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said in a statement. “Our student-athletes train to be the best in the country in their particular sport, and it is very difficult to accept when that pinnacle event is taken away.”

The conference says it is now “exploring every option available for MIAA student-athletes and coaches to be engaged in meaningful intercollegiate athletic activities this fall.”

Athletic directors across the league met Thursday to discuss what the NCAA’s announcement means for the league moving forward.

“I think about every option was talked about,” Washburn AD Loren Ferré said. “I don’t know how many are viable and how many would be agreed to, but I think the goal is to be able to play. If that means moving to the spring, we’d be supportive of that. However we can get the athletes back in their sports is what we want to do.”

Right now, nothing is for certain, and Emporia State AD Kent Weiser says he isn’t sure there will be a season at all.

“If you had to ask me that right now, no,” Weiser said on the possibilities of a fall season. “I just think there is not enough time and not enough resources to do this in such a way where you know, you can never ensure that nobody’s ever gonna get sick, that nobody’s ever gonna get hurt when they’re playing a game, but you’ve got to be responsible enough to not put someone at undue risk.”

A decision is expected sometime next week. The MIAA CEO Council is scheduled to meet again Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

K-State’s Jonathan Alexander opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State defensive back Jonathan Alexander has opted out of the 2020 football season, the senior announced Friday.

Sports

Junction City’s Nick Heath gets first start with Royals

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Junction City's Nick Heath got his first hit in the Royals' win Thursday over the Cubs. He said he’ll send the baseball home to his mom.

Sports

Junction City's Nick Heath gets first start with Royals

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
Junction City's Nick Heath gets first start with Royals

Sports

SW Kansas farmer plows ‘worlds largest’ Chiefs’ logo into field

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A photo of the “world’s largest” Kansas City Chiefs arrowhead is going viral on Twitter.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

KDHE Secretary: Kansas high school sports “very unlikely to be successful”

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think it’s gonna be a problem," KDHE secretary Dr. Lee Norman said.

Sports

Division II Fall 2020 Championships have been canceled

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Division II championships have been canceled for the upcoming fall 2020 sports season. The D-II Presidents Council decided Wednesday that they would no longer be played due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Emporia High Football receives donation for PPE

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia High Spartans football team has received a donation to purchase personal protective equipment for the athletes.

Sports

Division III Fall Sports Championship games have been canceled

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
NCAA Division III fall sports championships in the 2020-21 season have been canceled. The D-III Presidents Council said today that the decision was made to protect the health and safety of athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

New NCAA guidelines to protect “student-athlete well-being, scholarships and eligibility”

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The NCAA Board of Governors introduced new guidelines aimed at protecting “student-athlete well-being, scholarships and eligibility” during the COVID-19 pandemic.