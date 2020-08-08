MIAA awaits fall sports decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA is considering its options for the fall season after NCAA Division II canceled fall championships this week.

“Like last winter and spring, our hearts break again for MIAA student-athletes and coaches who will not have an opportunity this fall to compete for NCAA national championships,” MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said in a statement. “Our student-athletes train to be the best in the country in their particular sport, and it is very difficult to accept when that pinnacle event is taken away.”

The conference says it is now “exploring every option available for MIAA student-athletes and coaches to be engaged in meaningful intercollegiate athletic activities this fall.”

Athletic directors across the league met Thursday to discuss what the NCAA’s announcement means for the league moving forward.

“I think about every option was talked about,” Washburn AD Loren Ferré said. “I don’t know how many are viable and how many would be agreed to, but I think the goal is to be able to play. If that means moving to the spring, we’d be supportive of that. However we can get the athletes back in their sports is what we want to do.”

Right now, nothing is for certain, and Emporia State AD Kent Weiser says he isn’t sure there will be a season at all.

“If you had to ask me that right now, no,” Weiser said on the possibilities of a fall season. “I just think there is not enough time and not enough resources to do this in such a way where you know, you can never ensure that nobody’s ever gonna get sick, that nobody’s ever gonna get hurt when they’re playing a game, but you’ve got to be responsible enough to not put someone at undue risk.”

A decision is expected sometime next week. The MIAA CEO Council is scheduled to meet again Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.