Man struck by train in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - An unidentified male has been hit by a train in Olathe.

The Olathe Police Department says in a Facebook post, officers were dispatched to West 151st Terrace and South Keeler Street on Friday night, Aug. 7, in reference to a train hitting a pedestrian.

Officers say when they arrived they discovered a deceased white male, estimated to be in his 20s or 30s, with long, brown hair.

According to OPD, the identity of the male is still unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into this case should call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.