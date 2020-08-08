Advertisement

Kansas unemployment ranks 40 in quickest recoveries

(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WalletHub study shows that Kansas unemployment comes in 40th when it comes to recovery for the week of July 27.

WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, says Kansas has come in 40th for quickest unemployment recoveries for the week of July 27. It says despite recent spikes in COVID-19, national unemployment rates have decreased by week to week over the same week and were still 83% below the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study shows that Kansas has come in at number 40 for quickest unemployment recoveries in the week of July 27, however, the state ranks 23 in unemployment recoveries since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the study, the state that has the best unemployment recovery for the week of July 27 is New Jersey, while ranking third in recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic. The study shows the state with the worst unemployment recoveries for the same week is Florida, while they also rank at number 50 for recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.

WalletHub says the study shows that the change in unemployment claims for Kansas in the week of July 27 compared to the same week in 2019 shows that the state is up 566%. It shows for change in unemployment claims since the beginning of 2020 Kansas is up by over 361% and for change in unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis compared to the same time in 2019 is up by 1,152%.

To see where other states fall or to read more on the study visit the personal finance website.

