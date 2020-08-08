Advertisement

Kansans look to relocate

(KBTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unclutterer survey found about 30% of Kansans are looking to relocate after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unclutterer.com says it has conducted a study and found that 33% of Kansans are wanting to relocate after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decluttering experts say about 30% of Kansans living in the city are also ready to move to the suburbs for more space.

However, it seems that home improvements are on the rise too, as 20% of homeowners are realizing they would like to extend their home in some way and about 46% of attempted DIY projects around the house during lockdowns.

It also looks like space may be the driving factor behind most of these moves as 39% of respondents said if they were to move now, their biggest priority would be more outdoor space.

Some have already started searching, the study shows that about 16% of respondents admitted to starting virtual house hunting during the lockdown as well.

For more on the study visit Unclutterer.com.

News

New edition of disability language guideline published by KU research center

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A research center at the University of Kansas has published a new edition of disability language guidelines.

News

New director for KU Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity named

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has named a new director for its Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.

News

Great Plains loses 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A World Wildlife Fund report shows that the Great Plains has lost 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat.

Coronavirus

Study shows Kansans racking up sleep debt during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study from Ocere.com shows that Kansans are racking up 24 hours of sleep debt pure week since COVID-19 lockdowns began.

Forecast

Hot, breezy & humid this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index from 105 to 110 degrees today.

News

Stormont Vail entrances equipped with new temperature-scanning tech

Updated: 13 hours ago
News

Stormont Vail entrances equipped with new temperature-scanning tech

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
ew technology unveiled at Stormont Vail is taking the temperature checking process down from a few minutes - to a few seconds.

Sports

MIAA awaits fall sports decision

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The MIAA is considering its options for the fall season after NCAA Division II canceled fall championships this week.

Local

10th JCPD Summer Block Party

Updated: 14 hours ago
Local

Junction City Police Department hosts 10th Summer Block Party

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Wrapping up the summer season, Junction City Police Department along with numerous community partners hosted the 10th annual Summer Block Party at Heritage Park Friday evening.