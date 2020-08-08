Kansans look to relocate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unclutterer survey found about 30% of Kansans are looking to relocate after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decluttering experts say about 30% of Kansans living in the city are also ready to move to the suburbs for more space.

However, it seems that home improvements are on the rise too, as 20% of homeowners are realizing they would like to extend their home in some way and about 46% of attempted DIY projects around the house during lockdowns.

It also looks like space may be the driving factor behind most of these moves as 39% of respondents said if they were to move now, their biggest priority would be more outdoor space.

Some have already started searching, the study shows that about 16% of respondents admitted to starting virtual house hunting during the lockdown as well.

For more on the study visit Unclutterer.com.

