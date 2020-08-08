K-State’s Jonathan Alexander opts out of 2020 football season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State defensive back Jonathan Alexander has opted out of the 2020 football season, the senior announced Friday.

“After talking to my coaches and family... It is with much prayer, thought and consideration that I have decided to step away from football for a season,” Alexander wrote on Twitter. “I believe that I must be physically, mentally, and spiritually healthy before returning to the game that I once loved.”

I’ll be back in 2021 to give y’all the summary... #1Love pic.twitter.com/ySI3PwlDDY — Jonathan Alexander🦍 (@CatchaplayJ) August 7, 2020

Alexander added he previously tested positive for COVID-19 once and had to self-isolate, calling the experience “one of THE hardest things I’ve ever had to endure both mentally & emotionally.”

“I know I’m not ready to risk my last season of football knowing I can not only put others at risk, but also put myself at risk to miss ANY opportunities to put myself in a better position in the future,” he wrote.

In another tweet, Alexander said he’d redshirt this season..

I WILL BE REDSHIRTING... I STILL HAVE ANOTHER SZN LEFT..! https://t.co/zuCyVylwGs — Jonathan Alexander🦍 (@CatchaplayJ) August 7, 2020

“I will use the time away to focus on all aspects of my mental and physical health and being the best Kansas State football fan,” he continued. “I know that when I have confidence that my health and safety are secure that I will be better for me and my team.”

