K-State students named Cargill Global Scholars

Kansas State University says students from the College of Agriculture are being recognized as 2020 Cargill Global Scholars.

The University says Michael Dowd, a junior in animal science and global food systems leadership, from Olathe, and Nathan Williams, a sophomore in food science and industry, from Wamego, are both getting $2,500 scholarship for up to two years form the Cargill Global Scholars Program.

K-State says in addition to the scholarships, Dowd and Williams will join eight other scholars that have been selected for the program’s eight upcoming leadership development seminar sponsored by Cargill. It says they will receive training in a variety of business and leadership skills and receive networking opportunities with peers and working professionals. It says they will also be paired with a Cargill business leader who will mentor them one on one for the next year.

According to the University, in summer 2021, Dowd and Williams will rejoin members to participate in a five-day global leadership seminar with scholars from Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and Russia as a way to build on their leadership development skills and broaden their global mindsets.

K-State says Dowd is a member of former vice president of alumni relations for Alpha Gamma Rho and the former state vice president for Kansas FFA. It says he is also a member of the Student Governing Association, Meat Judging Team and Ag Ambassadors, as well as the recipient of a Wabash Scholarship. It says Dowd has conducted research with Cassandra Jones, associate professor of animal sciences and industry, on a study evaluating how feedlot cattle growth is affected by rest time following transport.

“Ultimately, I want to establish wealth in underprivileged areas by helping international agribusinesses such as Cargill feed the world sustainably while providing protein to a rapidly changing population,” Dowd said. “Cargill Global Scholars provides experiential learning that I can apply back to the courses I’ve taken in K-State’s global food systems leadership program. I’m grateful and eager to learn with our cohort as we share our unique perspectives during this program.”

According to K-State, Dowd is a graduate of Spring Hill High School in Spring Hill and the son of Tim and Julie Dowd of Olathe.

K-State says Williams is an ambassador for the Staley School of Leadership Studies and K-State’s pre-health program. It says he is a member of the Food Science Club and Pre-Health Club. It says Williams is a Kansas State Distinguished University Scholar, Kansas Honor Scholar and recipient of the Taylor Agriculture Scholarship. The school says he works in the Kansas Value Added Foods Lab, helping certify food products for retail companies based in Kansas.

“I am currently undecided on what path I want to follow after completing my degree at K-State; however, I do know that I want to continue to be an active member of rural communities like I grew up in,” Williams said. “There are a lot of issues that face rural Kansas today, many of which revolve around health and continuing agricultural growth. The Cargill Global Scholars Program is a great opportunity to continue to grow as a leader while also networking with others who have a passion for serving others, just as I do. For the next two years, I hope to learn from them and use this knowledge to make a greater impact on my community in the future.”

According to K-State, Williams is a graduate of Rock Creek High School in St. George and is the son of Chris and Ann Williams of Wamego.

K-State says the Cargill Global Scholars Program is a partnership with Cargill Inc. and the Institute of International Education. It says the two-year scholarship program recognizes future global leaders through academic financial support and leadership development and networking opportunities.

According to the school, students selected as Global Scholars demonstrate exemplary academic achievement and leadership potential while studying in a field related to food, agriculture and risk management.

K-State says since the program’s inception it has had 12 Cargill Global Scholars.

