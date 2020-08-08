Junction City Police Department hosts 10th Summer Block Party

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Wrapping up the summer season, Junction City Police Department along with numerous community partners hosted the 10th annual Summer Block Party at Heritage Park Friday evening.

Junction City Police Chief, John Lamb, welcomed those gathered at the start of the block party, before becoming the first person to sit in the dunk tank. Donations for trying to dunk participants benefit the Junction City Police Department’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ program.

The Junction City Geary County SWAT team had their tactical vehicle out on display, and the SWAT team gave a demonstration to the crowd showing how they work as one to approach a potentially dangerous situation.

Following the SWAT team demonstration, the Junction City Police Department asked for 3 adult volunteers to agree to have a taser used on them during the community demonstration, just another way of showing the community another tactic used by officers.

Pizza, hotdogs, soda and bottled water were all available free of charge to community members, thanks to donations from local businesses in support of the Summer Block Party and the Junction City Police Department.

“There’s a great relationship between the Junction City Police Department and the Junction City members…community…and I just…we just want to continuously build upon it.” Junction City Police Department, Chief John Lamb says.

“This is an awesome thing. It gives the community the ability to see an officer in a different light. It shows them we’re people too.” Junction City Police Department, Lt. Scott Popovich says.

“I think its good for the community to get out here and enjoy something, and especially now it shows the support that this community has for the police department.” City of Junction City, Kansas, city manager, Allen Dinkel says.

Following the law enforcement demonstrations and juggler, movie night in the park got underway with a showing of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ for the final movie night of summer 2020.

Sponsors of the 2020 Summer Block Party included: Junction City Police Officers Association, Geary County Attorney’s Office, Central National Bank, Godfrey’s Ranges, Patriot Tattoo, Superior Plumbing, Jim Clark Auto Center, Thermal Comfort Air, Sunflower Bank, Handy’s, and USD 475.

