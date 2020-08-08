Advertisement

Inaugural ‘Stand To!’ Golf Classic to benefit the Armed Forces Community Foundation held at Stagg Hill Golf Club

'Stand To!' Golf Classic to benefit Armed Forces Community Foundation
'Stand To!' Golf Classic to benefit Armed Forces Community Foundation(Becky Goff)
By Becky Goff
Aug. 8, 2020
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Inaugural ‘Stand To’ Golf Classic, benefiting the Armed Forces Community Foundation, teed off Saturday morning at the Stagg Hill Golf Course in Manhattan.

“It’s a great opportunity to come experience some camaraderie together and have a great day of golf, while we’re also…ultimately it’s about supporting our service members, our veterans and their families.” Armed Forces Community Foundation, president, Bill Turner says.

More than 100 golfers made their way out to support the Armed Forces Community Foundation in the Scramble Golf Tournament.

“Those thirty plus charitable causes for military families and programs will be supported through the funds raised on this golf tournament.” Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, president/CEO, Vern Henricks says.

Participants were in teams of four golfers, working their way around the course, golfers had the opportunity to participate in contests during the tournament, including closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.

While on the course beverage carts were on hand to help keep golfers hydrated, and a pulled pork sandwich lunch was served on the course, provided by RC McGraw.

At hole seven, the first golfer to successfully make a hole-in-one, would receive a one-year lease on a Nissan car courtesy of Briggs Auto.

You can find more information on the Armed Forces Community Foundation at ArmedForcesCF.org.

