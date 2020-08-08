Advertisement

‘I lost all trust in restrooms:’ Calif. family finds 6-foot-long snake in toilet

By KOVR Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KOVR/CNN) -- A California couple found a slippery surprise Friday morning when they found a six-foot-long snake in their toilet.

“I lost all trust in restrooms,” Irma Zambrano said.

Zambrano says her husband went to use the restroom before work when he found the six-foot-long boa constrictor.

“That’s like the worst nightmare, is something coming out of the toilet,” Zambrano said. “We’re thinking it’s going to run out and out run everybody and wrap around us and suffocate us.”

Zambrano called for help and Glenn Stough, with Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal, came to the rescue.

Fifteen years on the job and Stough’s never seen anything like it.

“He’s strong. He gets big and he grabbed onto something, he’s trying to pull me in with him,” Stough said. “He was stronger than my tongs and I was about ready to grab him with my hands. I knew I had to get him out of there.

Luckily, he kind of froze up a little bit and I was able to suck him out there.”

Boa constrictors like the one found aren’t native to California.

“I have to assume that one of these neighbors is missing their pet,” Stough said.

As for the Zambrano family, they’re going to be a little more cautious when using the restroom.

“When I use the restroom in the morning, I usually don’t even turn on the lights. Wow, the lights will be on. I will take a glance. I will flush twice and then sit down,” Zambrano said.

The snake was safely delivered to animal control.

