Hyundai Sonata fastest-selling new car in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest iSeeCars study shows that Hyundai Sonatas are currently the fastest-selling new cars in Topeka.

iSeeCars.com says it has recently conducted a study of car lots in Topeka and found that the average new car remains on a dealer lot for about 66 days before being purchased. It says of the new cars being sold Hyundai Sonatas are coming in first.

The study says the average used car takes about 53 days to sell, however, certain new cars are selling far quicker than the average.

Of the 9 million sales reviewed, iSeeCars says the top five new cars selling the fastest in Topeka are:

Hyundai Sonata - spending an average of 21 days on a dealer lot Hyundai Santa Fe - spending an average of 22.7 days on a dealer lot Hyundai Elantra - spending an average of 23.6 days on a dealer lot Subaru Forester - spending an average of 30.5 days on a dealer lot Ford F-150 - spending an average of 31.5 days on a dealer lot

iSeeCars says the top five fastest-selling used cars in Topeka are as follows:

Toyota Tacoma - spending an average of 27.4 days on a dealer lot Nissan Frontier - spending an average of 32.9 days on a dealer lot Dodge Charger - spending an average of 35.1 days on a dealer lot Toyota Camry - spending an average of 37.8 days on a dealer lot Toyota RAV4 - spending an average of 38.7 days on a dealer lot

To see national averages or to read more on the study visit iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.