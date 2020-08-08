Advertisement

Hyundai Sonata fastest-selling new car in Topeka

(KGWN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest iSeeCars study shows that Hyundai Sonatas are currently the fastest-selling new cars in Topeka.

iSeeCars.com says it has recently conducted a study of car lots in Topeka and found that the average new car remains on a dealer lot for about 66 days before being purchased. It says of the new cars being sold Hyundai Sonatas are coming in first.

The study says the average used car takes about 53 days to sell, however, certain new cars are selling far quicker than the average.

Of the 9 million sales reviewed, iSeeCars says the top five new cars selling the fastest in Topeka are:

  1. Hyundai Sonata - spending an average of 21 days on a dealer lot
  2. Hyundai Santa Fe - spending an average of 22.7 days on a dealer lot
  3. Hyundai Elantra - spending an average of 23.6 days on a dealer lot
  4. Subaru Forester - spending an average of 30.5 days on a dealer lot
  5. Ford F-150 - spending an average of 31.5 days on a dealer lot

iSeeCars says the top five fastest-selling used cars in Topeka are as follows:

  1. Toyota Tacoma - spending an average of 27.4 days on a dealer lot
  2. Nissan Frontier - spending an average of 32.9 days on a dealer lot
  3. Dodge Charger - spending an average of 35.1 days on a dealer lot
  4. Toyota Camry - spending an average of 37.8 days on a dealer lot
  5. Toyota RAV4 - spending an average of 38.7 days on a dealer lot

To see national averages or to read more on the study visit iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K-State students named Cargill Global Scholars

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University students have been named Cargill Global Scholars.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of the pandemic.

News

Kansas unemployment ranks 40 in quickest recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A WalletHub study shows that Kansas unemployment comes in 40th when it comes to recovery for the week of July 27.

News

New edition of disability language guideline published by KU research center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A research center at the University of Kansas has published a new edition of disability language guidelines.

Latest News

News

New director for KU Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity named

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas has named a new director for its Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.

News

Great Plains loses 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A World Wildlife Fund report shows that the Great Plains has lost 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat.

News

Kansans look to relocate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An unclutterer survey found about 30% of Kansans are looking to relocate after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Study shows Kansans racking up sleep debt during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A study from Ocere.com shows that Kansans are racking up 24 hours of sleep debt pure week since COVID-19 lockdowns began.

Forecast

Hot, breezy & humid this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index from 105 to 110 degrees today.

News

Stormont Vail entrances equipped with new temperature-scanning tech

Updated: 15 hours ago
Stormont Vail entrances equipped with new temperature-scanning tech