Hot, breezy & humid this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot and humid conditions are the focus of the weekend weather.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of northeast Kansas from 1 PM to 8 PM today. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 degrees during this time.

To go along with the heat and humidity, south winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph throughout the afternoon.

Rain chances will remain low for the weekend with mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values near 105 once again.

A cold front will move into the area Monday and Tuesday, bringing a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather will remain low overall. Highs will fall back into the mid and upper 80s behind the front for most of the upcoming week.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Breezy & humid. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy & humid. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of storms late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Monday: High: 92 Low: 70 Chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday: High: 85 Low: 69 Chance of showers and storms.

Wednesday: High: 87 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of evening & overnight storms.

Thursday: High: 86 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms.

Friday: High: 88 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.