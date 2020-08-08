Advertisement

Hot, breezy & humid this weekend

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot and humid conditions are the focus of the weekend weather.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of northeast Kansas from 1 PM to 8 PM today. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 degrees during this time.

To go along with the heat and humidity, south winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph throughout the afternoon.

Rain chances will remain low for the weekend with mostly sunny skies Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values near 105 once again.

A cold front will move into the area Monday and Tuesday, bringing a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather will remain low overall. Highs will fall back into the mid and upper 80s behind the front for most of the upcoming week.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Breezy & humid. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy & humid. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of storms late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Monday: High: 92 Low: 70 Chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday: High: 85 Low: 69 Chance of showers and storms.

Wednesday: High: 87 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of evening & overnight storms.

Thursday: High: 86 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms.

Friday: High: 88 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot, breezy & humid this weekend

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Forecast

Heat Advisory This Weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Heat Advisory issued for Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Bigger weather story is going to be the heat/humidity especially this weekend

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms, most dry

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Bigger weather story is going to be the heat/humidity especially this weekend

Latest News

Forecast

Isolated showers this afternoon

Updated: 20 hours ago

Forecast

Isolated showers/storms today, most spots dry

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT

Forecast

A few storms possible Friday

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT

Forecast

Chance of storms Friday, hotter this weekend

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
A few showers and storms possible Friday.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Higher humidity with a chance for showers/storms

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Better chance of rain tonight

Forecast

Slight chance of rain mainly this morning, better chance tonight

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT