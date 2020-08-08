Advertisement

Great Plains loses 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat

(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOSEMAN, Mont. (WIBW) - A World Wildlife Fund report shows that the Great Plains has lost 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat.

World Wildlife Fund says its 2020 Plowprint Report found that 2.1 million acres of grassland habitat has been lost in the Great Plains in a single year. It says while this may be disheartening, almost 2 million acres have been transitioned from row crop production to perennial cover, which is an encouraging trend, but not a replacement for the habitat loss.

The report shows that in the Northern Great Plains region main drivers of loss are wheat production which accounts for 41%, corn production which accounts for 9% and soy production which accounts for 7%.

World Wildlife Fund says a new interactive tool has been added to the report which tracks grassland loss and habitat conversion in the Great Plains region of northern Mexico and allows users to select regions and drill down data to get a better idea of local conversion and restoration.

“The Great Plains, home to iconic species, Native nations, and rural communities, is an ecosystem in which nature is essential to culture and livelihoods,” said Martha Kauffman, managing director of WWF’s Northern Great Plains program. “A healthy prairie provides clean water, stores carbon, supports wildlife, and provides livelihoods for communities; and yet since 2014, we’ve been losing them at an average rate of four football fields per minute. Restoration projects are our best tool for repairing disturbed grasslands, but there is no real substitute for landowners, the private sector, and government working together to keep healthy grasslands from falling under the plow.”

WWF says the future reports will include updates of habitat conversion in the region.

To read the full report or use the new interactive tool visit plowprint.org.

