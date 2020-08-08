Breezy & hot Sunday, stray shower possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says hot and breezy conditions will continue on Sunday with afternoon heat index values approaching 105 degrees.

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. It will remain warm and muggy with low temperatures falling into the mid 70s by Sunday morning.

We will have a few passing clouds through the day Sunday, and there is a small chance of a couple spotty showers. The rain chance is low, so most locations will likely remain dry.

Hot and humid conditions will continue on Monday with highs in the lower 90s.

A weak cold front could bring a few scattered storms Monday with better chances arriving Monday night. Any storms that develop could produce strong wind gusts, though the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper 80s for most of the week ahead. Although the temperatures will be a bit cooler, the humidity levels will remain high.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Breezy & humid. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of storms late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 69 Chance of showers and storms.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 70 Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Chance of storms at night.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 69 Partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

