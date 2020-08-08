American Legion Post 400 align flags near Wanamaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of a local american legion waved the red, white and blue flags on Wanamaker on Saturday morning.

Members of Post 400 stood on the corner of Wanamaker and Huntoon street.

They placed flags along the walkway and waved as vehicles honked their horns as they passed below.

The group usually solicited near the corner of Hyvee, but members say they had to change corners to Highway 24 and Rochester.

Legion members of post 400 didn’t moving corners, because they say now they have a new mission.

”As of right now we got some money air mark that’s going to go to the VA, we’re going to work on getting some money to the PTSD ward, and also the building six ward, where the Alzheimer’s is at,” member of American Legion Post 400, Jeff Kerns explained.

