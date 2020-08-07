Advertisement

USD 378 cancels summer athletics and activities for week of Aug. 10

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County USD 378 has canceled its summer athletics and activities due to COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 10.

Riley County USD 378 says its Athletic Department was notified that a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. IT says it has been advised that student-athletes participating in summer activities do not need to quarantine. It says if contacted by the Riley County Health Department, residents will be advised on procedures to follow.

USD 378 says it will continue following guidance and directives given by the RCHD and out of an abundance of caution will be canceling all summer athletics and activity practices for the week of Aug. 10 - 14.

