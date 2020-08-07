TPS works to expand innovative online educational opportunities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is partnering with Discovery Education to expand innovative online educational opportunities.

Topeka Public Schools says it is partnering with Discovery Education to support the expansion of innovative equitable learning experiences for all students. It says through the partnership, it is investing in Discovery Education to provide it’s almost 1,300 teachers with dynamic, digital resources improving capacity to provide the districts almost 14,000 students with new, personalized lessons and activities.

TPS says the new lessons and activities serve as the foundation for more equitable learning experiences for all students at home, in the classroom, or wherever learning is taking place. It says Discover Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.

“As part of our effort to provide all students equitable learning opportunities, we are expanding online learning,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of the Topeka Public Schools. “Through this new partnership, all educators and students will now have access to the engaging, high-quality digital resources available from Discovery Education.”

TPS says it is strengthened by diversity and is dedicated to educational equity and promoting an inclusive environment for all students. It says in order to engage its diverse student body, it sought a flexible, digital resource that would propel students’ academic and social-emotional development. It says after a period of extensive review, it selected Digital Education Experience for use in all 33 of its schools and programs.

According to TPS, Experience connects educators to a wide variety of compelling high-quality standards-aligned content, ready to use digital lessons and professional learning resources. It says together, the resources help educators facilitate instruction in any environment and create a lasting impact.

TPS also says Experience has been designed to work withing school systems’ existing infrastructure and workflows. It says through bigger partnerships with Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Schoology, Canvas and Clever, integrating the digital learning platform into existing IT architecture should be easier than ever.

TPS says in order to help educators integrate the new resources into instruction during the next school year, Discovery Education is providing select educators with additional professional learning. IT says through the interactive professional development sessions, participants will learn the best practices for using technology and digital content in their teaching and learning in ways that will maximize the power of the resources, increase student engagement in instruction and improving students’ academic achievement.

According to TPS, the selected educators will then share their new knowledge with their peers.

TPS says its partnership with Discovery Education also gives district teachers access to the Discovery Education Community, which is a global community of education professionals that connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences and in-person events that foster valuable networking, idea sharing and inspiration.

“Discovery Education is incredibly excited to partner with the Topeka Public Schools on this new initiative,” said Steven Weniger, Discovery Education’s Senior Manager of Education Partnerships. “Going back to Brown v. Board of Education, the Topeka Public Schools has been at the center of the movement to make education more equitable for all. Today, the district is led by Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, a nationally known leader in improving educational equity and a featured speaker for Discovery Education who shares innovative education strategies. Discovery Education is honored to be a part of the Topeka Public Schools’ rich history of improving educational equity, and we look forward to supporting the implementation of Dr. Anderson’s vision for using digital resources to create equitable learning activities for all students.”

For more information on TPS, visit its website.

