TPS ranks 177th most equitable school district in Kansas

Photo courtesy: MGN
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WalletHub.com study shows that Topeka Public Schools has ranked 177th in the most equitable school districts in Kansas.

WalletHub.com says it has conducted a study of the most equitable school districts in Kansas. It says to find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, it scored the equitability of each school district in Kansas based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per student.

WalletHub says Topeka Public School District USD 501 has ranked 177th with average expenditures for public school per-student falling around almost $13,000 and the income sitting at $41,821.

To compare, the study shows that Fort Larned Unified School District 495 comes in first place with expenditures totaling about $15,250 and income sitting around $43,000.

The study shows the least equitable school district in Kansas is the Blue Valle Unified School District 229 spending about $10,360 per student but having an income of around $116,500.

For more information on the study or to see where other school districts in Kansas fall, visit WalletHub.com.

