Topekan woman arrested following narcotics warrant
Marlene Rangel-Cazares, 22, was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia Thursday.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka Police Department arrested a 22-year-old woman following a narcotics warrant Thursday.
Marlene Rangel-Cazares of Topeka was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Topeka Police were serving a narcotics search warrant at 537 SE Gray. The warrant was connected to an ongoing investigation.
