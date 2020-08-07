Advertisement

Topekan woman arrested following narcotics warrant

Marlene Rangel-Cazares, 22, was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia Thursday.
Marlene Rangel-Cazares of Topeka was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marlene Rangel-Cazares of Topeka was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.(SNCO)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka Police Department arrested a 22-year-old woman following a narcotics warrant Thursday.

Marlene Rangel-Cazares of Topeka was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Topeka Police were serving a narcotics search warrant at 537 SE Gray. The warrant was connected to an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms, most dry

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Bigger weather story is going to be the heat/humidity especially this weekend

News

One shot at SE Topeka apartment complex, same place as July shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One person suffered minor injuries after a shooting at a southeast Topeka apartment complex.

News

Remembering Jerrie Ross

Updated: 5 hours ago
The family of the bystander killed in a shooting share their memories of her.

News

Family of bystander killed in shooting seeking justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Her family looked forward to seeing her every week, now they’re looking for justice.

Latest News

News

Panda Cares Day with Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan & Panda Express

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Panda Cares Day with Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan & Panda Express

News

Gov Kelly visits KSU's Biosecurity Research Institute

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Gov Kelly visits KSU's Biosecurity Research Institute

Sports

Junction City’s Nick Heath gets first start with Royals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Junction City's Nick Heath got his first hit in the Royals' win Thursday over the Cubs. He said he’ll send the baseball home to his mom.

News

Police serve search warrant in Southeast Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Topeka Police officers were in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

News

Topeka Public Schools discusses smaller class sizes, approves revised calendar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
USD 501 board members approved the revised calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.

News

USD 383 Manhattan Ogden Reopening plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
USD 383 Manhattan Ogden Schools reopening plan