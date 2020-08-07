Topekan woman arrested following narcotics warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka Police Department arrested a 22-year-old woman following a narcotics warrant Thursday.

Marlene Rangel-Cazares of Topeka was arrested on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Topeka Police were serving a narcotics search warrant at 537 SE Gray. The warrant was connected to an ongoing investigation.

