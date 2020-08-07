Topeka Public Schools discusses smaller class sizes, approves revised calendar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is looking to smaller classes for its younger students when classes resume.

The USD 501 Board of Education heard details Thursday night. Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson explained the approach, along with other aspects of the district’s reopening plan, and called on other district officials and building leaders to weigh in on the changes.

All elementary schools will reconfigure building space and staff so no class has more than 15 students. The district says it’s a solution for working parents concerned about finding child care for remote learning days, and those who may not have wi-fi access. Plus, the smaller classes reduces exposure for all students and staff who choose in-person learning. Parents may still choose hybrid or all-remote learning.

USD 501 board members also approved the revised calendar for the 2020/2021 school year. USD 501 still plans to start everyone remotely September 9th. With the later start to the year, the last day of class is now June 4th. Also, several breaks during the year are shorter than usual. For example, they’ll only take two days off for Thanksgiving. Christmas break begins December 24th, with students returning Monday, January 4th.

