Topeka nursing homes on the safety measures to protect staff and residents amid national PPE shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Data from the American Health Care Association shows nursing homes face challenges in keeping staff and residents safe from COVID-19.

Of the 331 nursing homes in Kansas, many are without a week's supply of crucial personal protective equipment (PPE).

20 percent are without a week’s stock of N-95 masks, 13 percent without surgical masks and 14 percent without gowns.

Topeka area facilities are among those keeping close watch.

The Healthcare Resort of Topeka declined to speak on camera, but in a statement, told 13 NEWS:

"As far as testing and PPE are concerned, we have not had any issues with access, response time or supply. We have been assessing and updating our protocols on a regular and real-time basis, which includes ensuring availability of the necessary supplies and testing tools. we have been assessing and updating our protocols on a regular and real-time basis, which includes ensuring availability of the necessary supplies and testing tools."

Meanwhile at Brewster Place, CEO Joe Ewert said the availability of PPE has improved over the last few months but it's taken a lot of careful planning.

"It's always precarious the big issue is not whether or not I have enough today, it's whether if I use it again today I can get it again tomorrow so that's the biggest issue that we have it makes it very difficult to plan makes it difficult to set up your precautions on deciding who needs to be put into isolation and how to use that PPE."

He added, “The bigger issue is if there’s a reliable supply chain of the PPE, right now there’s not so we buy what we can, usually at exorbitant prices.”

Ewert said staff goes through thorough screening procedures before they enter the building, and when there's a positive case, everyone is tested and said he's worried about an overall shortage of PPE volunteers and residents have donated homemade p-p-e to fill the gap, but it isn't as effective.

"We have to be careful about when we use the high grade [masks], N-95's or the KN-95s versus the homemade laundered ones"

He said gowns are difficult to come by for Brewster Place.

"We're going to be in the same boat as all the providers out there we're all competing for the same limited items."

Linda MowBray of the Kansas Health Care Association said the shortages are nothing new-- but it's magnified with more types of organizations wanting PPE.

"As the schools open up this fall, in some capacity that's going to put even more pressure on the supply chain to have masks, gloves and proper equipment for all."

She said it's also a challenge for agencies to work with organizations they've never needed to before.

"Now we have a pandemic that is life threatening and we're asking these small health departments to do something and interact with a segment of the population that they haven't before and it's not that they're not trying it's just that they don't know how and they don't have the resources."

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently made a requirement to test all nursing home staff in states with a weekly positive test rate above five percent.

Kansas recently hit 11 percent but KHCA said nursing homes in the state haven't been able to comply with the rule -- because the testing capacity is not available.

The organization said state agencies have to pressure lab companies to make it happen.

Across the nation, more than 11 thousand nursing homes will be impacted by that requirement.

