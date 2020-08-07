Three injured early Friday in Lyon County crash

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were injured early Friday after a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County that ended up with the car they were in landing in a creek, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Road F, just north of Americus.

According to Lyon County sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, emergency crews responding to the scene found a 2010 Chevrolet Impala that was in a creek on the east side of Road F.

The car’s three occupants sustained minor injuries, Rankin said.

The occupants were identified as Howard Wesley Brammell II, 21, of Admire, who was driving the car; and passengers Savannah Ray, 16, and Michael D. Codney, 19, both of Emporia.

One of the car’s occupants was taken to Newman Hospital in Emporia. A news release from the Lyon County sheriff’s office didn’t specify which of the occupants was taken to the hospital.