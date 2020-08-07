Advertisement

Three injured early Friday in Lyon County crash

One person was taken to an Emporia hospital early Friday following a single-vehicle crash just north of Americus, authorities said.
One person was taken to an Emporia hospital early Friday following a single-vehicle crash just north of Americus, authorities said.(WITN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were injured early Friday after a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County that ended up with the car they were in landing in a creek, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Road F, just north of Americus.

According to Lyon County sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, emergency crews responding to the scene found a 2010 Chevrolet Impala that was in a creek on the east side of Road F.

The car’s three occupants sustained minor injuries, Rankin said.

The occupants were identified as Howard Wesley Brammell II, 21, of Admire, who was driving the car; and passengers Savannah Ray, 16, and Michael D. Codney, 19, both of Emporia.

One of the car’s occupants was taken to Newman Hospital in Emporia. A news release from the Lyon County sheriff’s office didn’t specify which of the occupants was taken to the hospital.

Latest News

News

Topekan woman arrested following narcotics warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Topeka police arrested a 22-year-old woman following a narcotics warrant Thursday.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms, most dry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Bigger weather story is going to be the heat/humidity especially this weekend

News

One shot at SE Topeka apartment complex, same place as July shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One person suffered minor injuries after a shooting at a southeast Topeka apartment complex.

News

Remembering Jerrie Ross

Updated: 8 hours ago
The family of the bystander killed in a shooting share their memories of her.

Latest News

News

Family of bystander killed in shooting seeking justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Her family looked forward to seeing her every week, now they’re looking for justice.

News

Panda Cares Day with Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan & Panda Express

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Panda Cares Day with Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan & Panda Express

News

Gov Kelly visits KSU's Biosecurity Research Institute

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Gov Kelly visits KSU's Biosecurity Research Institute

Sports

Junction City’s Nick Heath gets first start with Royals

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Junction City's Nick Heath got his first hit in the Royals' win Thursday over the Cubs. He said he’ll send the baseball home to his mom.

News

Police serve search warrant in Southeast Topeka

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Topeka Police officers were in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

News

Topeka Public Schools discusses smaller class sizes, approves revised calendar

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
USD 501 board members approved the revised calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.