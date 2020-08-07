There are concerns on the return of teachers to fill classrooms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are concerns whether there’ll be enough teachers to fill those classrooms in a few weeks.

The Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) and the Kansas National Education Association (KNEA) agree schools may have trouble filling positions this fall.

While all teachers are worried about their safety, they say some are ready to return, but others may not take the risk.

“There is a very serious concern about teacher shortages, about substitute teaching shortages, things like that,” Communications Director of KNEA, Marcus Baltzell emphasized.

As school districts draw up their learning plans, the Kansas Association of School Boards says some teachers have concerns returning to the classroom.

“The problem is with the COVID pandemic we know more and more teachers may be concerned about their assignments or health that could lead to resignations or retirements,” Associate Executive Director of KASB, Mark Tallman explained. “Another complicating factor is you’ve got districts that are even just starting in an all virtual environment and seeing how that plays out is also going to be an issue.”

The Kansas National Education Association agreed. “The fear that teachers have, I think is fear based off the fact that we’re going to be back in classrooms , which puts people together and we know those scenarios are where spread can occur,” Baltzell added.

It’s not just full-time teachers, substitutes could be in short supply, too.

“If bringing a substitute in where there’s been an infection in the classroom or something like that is going to work per say, I don’t know if substitutes are going to want to come into that environment any more than a regularly scheduled classroom teacher would,” Baltzell said.

They say more changes are likely to happen.

“We’re going to have to find out how many kids may not come back or want to switch, because that will partly drive the demand and we’re going to have to find out how many teachers may make that decisions and then districts are going to have to try to match those needs,” Tallman explained.

Mark Tallman says districts may not know official numbers of teachers returning until school begins.

