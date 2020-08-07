Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CNN) -- With a little drive and a whole lot of hearts, a boy in El Paso, Texas is doing his part to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.

“He would go down the street to the corner and he would water the neighbor’s grass every morning,” Wilburt’s mother, Cheree Coleman, said. “And he would always say, ‘Mama, I think he needs hand sanitizer.’”

As cases started to rise back in March, Coleman and Wilburt decided they were going to start collecting supplies for neighbors.

“It started small with the mail man,” Coleman said. “And the garbage man,” Wilbert added.

Now Coleman says its been their mission to buy essentials for those considered essential every morning starting at 6 a.m. She says they hit up four Walmarts and a Target in just one hour.

“One lady was like, ‘You’re nothing but a hoarder!’ And I’m like, “You don’t even know what I’m doing ma’am,” Coleman said.

Afterwards, the essentials are packed up and personally delivered by Wilburt.

Coleman hopes that Wilburt’s efforts spread a little kindness during tough times and gives us all a reason to smile.

