Supreme Court publishes decision on drug case, first degree murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has published decisions on a drug case and a first-degree murder case.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 120,046: State of Kansas vs. Shelbie Ellis﻿, law enforcement was called because Ellis had been observed in possible distress in a store’s public restroom. Officers say they conducted a public welfare check and determined that she was not in need of medical assistance.

The Court says the officers then asked her for her driver’s license and a background check revealed an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. It says officers then placed her under arrest and searced her, finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Kansas Supreme Court says Ellis was charged and convicted of possession of the items and she then appealed to the Kansas Court of Appeals. It says the court reversed the conviction and the Kansas Supreme Court granted the State’s petition for review.

The Court says writing for the majority, Justice Eric Rosen affirmed the Court of Appeals. He says the Kansas Supreme Court held that the officer lawfully contacted Ellis and requested her identification, but the officer then unlawfully detained her. It says looking into earlier cases for the rule that police may not convert a public well-being check into a criminal investigation without some reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.

The Court says the state urged application of the attenuation doctrine to preserve the conviction, but, applying u.S. Supreme Court guidelines, the Court found the factors governing admissibility weighed against the State. It says in a concurring opinion joined by two other justices, Justice Caleb Stegall agrees the evidence was improperly used against Ellis but would have held an outstanding warrant and intervening circumstance that always supersedes the exclusionary rule unless police misconduct was purposeful or flagrant. It says both the majority and concurrence agreed the police conduct was so improper the drug evidence should not have been used against Ellis in the trial.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 120,414: State of Kansas vs. Cortez Tyrell Timley, it affirmed the decision of the Shawnee County District Court after Timley appealed his conviction for first-degree murder. It says Timley argued the prosecutor committed a prosecutorial error and the district court erred by permitting testimony and accompanying exhibits concerning cell phone location data.

The Court says Timley also claimed the district court erred by failing to sua sponte instruct the jury on intentional second-degree murder as a lesser included offense and that the absence of any lesser included offense instructions violated his right to due process, along with a claim of cumulative error.

The Kansas Supreme Court says a majority of the justices held the prosecutor did not commit an error. It says it unanimously concluded the district court’s failure to provide an unrequested lesser-included offense instruction did not constitute a clear error and that the district court did not otherwise err.

