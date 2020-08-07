Stormont Vail welcomes new Internal Medicine Provider

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Internal Medicine Provider.

Stormont Vail Health says it is welcoming Dr. Ekta Aneja as its new Internal Medicine Provider, she will be located at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine.

The health network says after Dr. Aneja’s grandmother was diagnosed with cancer, she knew that becoming a physician was the right move for her. It says Dr. Aneja will be able to build bonds with her patients and their families by working in internal medicine.

“When I am treating my patients, I make sure that I am very thorough as I learn about their lives,” said Dr. Aneja. “Each patient is different and in the field of internal medicine you can treat patients with conditions from heart failure to the common cold. I take the time to listen to my patients as we develop a personalized care plan.”

Dr. Aneja says she earned her medical degree in 2013 from Rural Medical College of Pravara Medical Trust in India. She says she completed her internal medicine residency at St. Barnabas Hospital in New York in 2018.

Dr. Aneja says she enjoys hiking with her husband and taking time to herself to paint.

To make an appointment with Dr. Aneja call 785-354-9591.

