Stormont Vail welcomes Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician.

Stormont Vail Health says it is welcoming Sandeep Vangala, M.D., as its new Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician located at Cotton O’Neil Garfield.

Dr. Vangala says a large part of his inspiration came from seeing some of his family members become ill. He says while in medical school, he was able to participate in a research fellowship at Yale School of Medicine in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Department. He says e then took part in research on lung sepsis and know that critical care and infectious disease was the specialty he wanted to follow his career in. He says in the infectious disease specialty he stays motivated by continued innovation in medicine and providing care.

“When patients come to me in the clinic, they are looking for care for their disease but also reassurance,” said Dr. Vangala. “I personalize all the care I provide to my patients. I take the time to listen and have conversations with them to make them feel more comfortable and learn more about their lives. It isn’t all about the medicine but also about providing the patients with comfortable and reassuring care.”

Dr. Vangala says he earned his medical degree in 2013 from Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India. He says he completed his internal medicine residency in 2017 and his infectious disease and critical care fellowship in 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Vangala says he enjoys reading about how care was provided historically to see how far medicine has come and running while not in the clinic or hospital. He says he has a two-year-old daughter who he adores and loves to take to the park to play.

