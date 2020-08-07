Advertisement

Stormont Vail welcomes Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician

Stormont Vail Health is welcoming Dr. Sandeep Vangala to its team.
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming Dr. Sandeep Vangala to its team.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician.

Stormont Vail Health says it is welcoming Sandeep Vangala, M.D., as its new Infectious Disease and Critical Care Physician located at Cotton O’Neil Garfield.

Dr. Vangala says a large part of his inspiration came from seeing some of his family members become ill. He says while in medical school, he was able to participate in a research fellowship at Yale School of Medicine in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Department. He says e then took part in research on lung sepsis and know that critical care and infectious disease was the specialty he wanted to follow his career in. He says in the infectious disease specialty he stays motivated by continued innovation in medicine and providing care.

“When patients come to me in the clinic, they are looking for care for their disease but also reassurance,” said Dr. Vangala. “I personalize all the care I provide to my patients. I take the time to listen and have conversations with them to make them feel more comfortable and learn more about their lives. It isn’t all about the medicine but also about providing the patients with comfortable and reassuring care.”

Dr. Vangala says he earned his medical degree in 2013 from Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India. He says he completed his internal medicine residency in 2017 and his infectious disease and critical care fellowship in 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Vangala says he enjoys reading about how care was provided historically to see how far medicine has come and running while not in the clinic or hospital. He says he has a two-year-old daughter who he adores and loves to take to the park to play.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Last call for Walmart Annual Open Call

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Walmart’s annual Open Call for U.S. Manufactured Products deadline is Monday, Aug. 10.

News

Gov. Kelly welcomes new business in Wichita

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is applauding a new business coming to Wichita.

News

Eastridge Nursing Facility celebrates 105-year-old resident’s birthday with parade

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Eastridge Nursing Facility helped celebrate the birthday of one of its residents that turned 105 years old with a drive-by parade.

News

K-State University-Community partnership receives commendation for COVID-19 efforts

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University-Community partnership is being recognized by the state of Kansas for its efforts in easing COVID-19 testing shortages.

News

One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
One of the most recognizable names in the response to COVID-19 in the nation did a one-on-one interview with WIBW.

Latest News

News

17th Street in Topeka to remain closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka’s 17th Street will remain closed through Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon.

News

207 crime victims to receive support from Kansas AG

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is aiding 207 crime victims from across Kansas.

News

Supreme Court publishes decision on drug case, first degree murder case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has published decisions on a drug case and a first-degree murder case.

News

TPS works to expand innovative online educational opportunities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools is partnering with Discovery Education to expand innovative online educational opportunities.

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Cardiologist

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Cardiologist.