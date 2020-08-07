Advertisement

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Cardiologist

Stormont Vail Health is welcoming Dr. Nilay Patel as its new cardiologist.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Cardiologist.

Stormont Vail Health says it is welcoming Cardiologist Nilay Patel, M.D., as a cardiology physician located at the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center.

According to Stormont Vail, Dr. Patel grew up in a small town in India and watched physicians in his community work to improve the health of those around him. It says he knew that becoming a physician was his calling.

Dr. Patel says in medical school, cardiology was his first clinical rotation. He says the exposure drew him into the specialty and fostered a passion for learning more ways to help patients with cardiac issues. He says he finds cardiology to be an intellectually stimulating branch, keeping him brainstorming.

“I see myself as a physician who strives to impact the lives of my patients positively,” said Nilay Patel, M.D. “I listen to my patients to fully understand their concerns and create a plan to provide high-quality, compassionate care,”

Dr. Patel says he earned his medical degree in 2012 from B.J. Medical College in Gujarat, India. He says he completed his internal medicine residency at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Jersey in 2017 then his cardiology fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center in 2020.

Dr. Patel says he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family and friends by hiking, cycling and river rafting as they help him clear his head and focus on his patients while at work.

To make an appointment with Dr. Patel call 785-270-4000.

