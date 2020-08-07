Advertisement

Shawnee Co. announces final unofficial election results

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has announced it has updated its final unofficial election results.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says the updated Final Unofficial Election Results for Shawnee Co. have been posted to the election commission website. He says results were updated to include all of the advance mail ballots dropped off at the 92 polling locations across the county on Election Day, as well as the advance mail ballots that were received the three days following Election Day and postmarked Election Day or earlier per state law.

Howell says in all, the new ballots counted totaled 1,489.

According to Howell, state results for federal districts including more than one county can be found on the Kansas Secretary of State website.

Howell says he is also reminding voters and candidates that the canvass for the 2020 Primary Election will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Shawnee Co. Election Office at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka.

According to Howell, there were 723 provisional envelopes resulting from the election. He says provisional envelopes are not opened until the canvass and the Board of Canvassers will determine each provisional ballot. He says the Board is made up of the Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners or their designees.

Howell also says a bipartisan election write-in board is in the process of reviewing and counting 10,621 write-in votes that were cast. He says there were 986 separate races in Shawnee Co.

For more information on Shawnee County elections, the Shawnee Co. Election Office can be via phone at 785-251-5900.

