Sen. Jerry Moran discusses COVID-19 Relief Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran stopped by 13 NEWS and discussed what he’s looking for in a COVID-19 relief bill.

Senator Moran says the US can’t afford to keep giving out money without people going back to work. He says he wants Kansans back at work, and that the next relief bill should focus on health, with funding for things like testing, protective equipment and vaccine development.

Moran also said he believes unemployment benefits, like the $600 payment, actively hurts other government support for workers and small businesses.

