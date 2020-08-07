Republican race for House District 106 in dead heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The race for the republican nomination in House District 106 is in a dead heat.

Jon Ungerer narrowly leads Lisa Moser. Election officials will count votes through 5 p.m. Friday.

The district covers Marshall, Washington, and Republic Counties. The winner between Ungerer and Moser will face Democrat James Swim on the November ballot.

Any advance mail ballots received until then will still be counted as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

