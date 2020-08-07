PPP Poll: Marshall leads Bollier by 1 point in race for U.S. Senate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new Public Policy Polling survey finds Republican candidate Roger Marshall leading Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier by just 1 point (43-42) in the competitive Senate race in Kansas. An earlier poll conducted by Public Policy Polling in March of 2020 found Marshall leading Bollier by a 10 point margin (47-37).

Campaign 2020 View Public Policy Poll here

The poll found that Bollier is much more popular among independent voters than Marshall, and she leads in the Senate race among independents by a margin of 16 points (45-29). She is also also viewed even more favorably among independents (37-17), while Marshall is underwater in favorability with independents by 15 points (23-38).

Nearly a third of Kansas voters (32%) are unsure about whether or not they view Marshall favorably, but 36-percent view him unfavorably. Forty-three-percent (43%) were unsure whether or not they have a favorable opinion of Bollier, but she is viewed more favorably among those who do, with 35% holding a favorable opinion and just 22% holding an unfavorable opinion.

Bollier leads among women (45-40), voters between the ages of 18 and 45 (46-37), and ties Marshall with voters over the age of 65 (44-44).

While the majority of Republicans support Marshall, 18% say they support Bollier for Senate. Fifteen-percent (15%) of voters overall are undecided in the Senate race, including 14% of Democrats and 26% of independents.

