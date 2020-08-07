One shot at SE Topeka apartment complex, same place as July shooting
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered minor injuries after a shooting at a southeast Topeka apartment complex.
Just after 11:00p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Highland Park Townhomes in the 2300 block of SE Bellview.
Officers found several shell casings in the parking lot of the complex. A victim was found at another location suffering from minor injuries.
Police believe the suspect was in a black Chevy car.
This is the second shooting at the same complex in less than a month. Two minors were shot and injured on July 20th.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.
