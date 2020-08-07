One reappointed to District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has reappointed a judge to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has reappointed District Magistrate Judge James Kepple to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee.

The Court says Kepple’s four-year term began July 1, 2020, and will end June 30, 2024.

According to the Court, Kepple serves in Riley County, the 21st Judicial District, which also includes Clay County.

The Court says the committee oversees the certification of district magistrate judges. It says magistrates who are not licensed attorneys are required to complete a certification program overseen by the Supreme Court.

