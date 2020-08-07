Advertisement

New Mardel Christian bookstore coming to Topeka

A new Mardel Christian & Education store is set to open Sept. 7 at a location between Hobby Lobby and Bed, Bath & Beyond at 1900 S.W. Wanamaker Road.
A new Mardel Christian & Education store is set to open Sept. 7 at a location between Hobby Lobby and Bed, Bath & Beyond at 1900 S.W. Wanamaker Road.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Christian bookstore is coming to Topeka.

Mardel Christian & Education bookstore is set to have its grand opening on Sept. 7 at 1900 S.W. Wanamaker Road, officials told 13 NEWS on Friday.

The location is between the Hobby Lobby store and the Bed, Bath & Beyond store near S.W. 19th and Wanamaker.

The new Mardel store in Topeka is conducting interviews for hourly positions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays until Aug. 14 at the Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel at 1519 S.W. Arrowhead.

Pay for part-time employees starts at $10 an hour and pay for full-time employees starts at $14 an hour.

According to its website, Mardel has 36 stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana, South Carolina and Virginia. The company has more than 800 employees.

A typical Mardel store has around 25,000 square feet with customer services such as imprinting and lamination, according to its website.

The new Mardel store will be the only major Christian bookstore in Topeka.

LifeWay Christian Store, the last major Christian bookstore in Topeka, closed about a year ago. The local LifeWay Christian Store was located at 2121 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive.

All of the more than 170 LifeWay Christian Stores retail locations were to close in 2019 as the company moved to online sales only. LifeWay Christian Stores is owned by the Nashville-based Southern Baptist Convention.

Mardel Christian & Education stores has headquarters at Hobby Lobby’s complex in Oklahoma City.

For more information, visit www.mardel.com.

